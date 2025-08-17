Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 12:35PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Outflow wind gusts 40 to 50 mph with isolated gusts of

55 mph or more possible.

* WHERE…Lower elevations across Johnson, Natrona, Fremont,

Sweetwater, Sublette, and Lincoln Counties as well as the

Bighorn Basin, Yellowstone National Park, and Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Through 8 PM Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Scattered high-based showers and

thunderstorms will continue to develop and spread across much of

Wyoming Sunday afternoon and evening. Any of these showers and

storms will be capable of producing widespread outflow wind

gusts of 40 to 50 mph with isolated gusts of 55 mph or more

possible. Thunderstorms will also likely be producing frequent

lightning strikes. Some locations may see small hail, especially

in areas that saw prolonged periods of sunshine this morning

where instability is the greatest.