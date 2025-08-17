Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 4:59PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 459 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Albion, or 11 miles southeast of Heyburn, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Declo, Albion, Interstate 84 And 86 Junction, Yale Rest Area, and

Idahome.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.