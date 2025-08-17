Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 5:39PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 539 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Inkom, or 9 miles north of McCammon, moving northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Inkom and Portneuf Gap.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.