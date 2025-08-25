Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 3:07PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 306 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Juniper, or 12 miles northwest of Snowville, moving northeast at 15
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Juniper, Holbrook, and Sweetzer Summit.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.