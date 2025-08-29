Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 2:20PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 220 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12
miles west of Gannett, or 14 miles southwest of Hailey, moving
southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Shoshone, Richfield, and Shoshone Ice Caves.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.