Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 2:20PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 220 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles west of Gannett, or 14 miles southwest of Hailey, moving

southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Shoshone, Richfield, and Shoshone Ice Caves.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.