Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 6:19PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 615 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm and outflow

winds 7 miles west of Aberdeen, or 11 miles northwest of American

Falls, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, and Sterling.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough

chop.

Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.