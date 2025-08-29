Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 6:19PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 615 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm and outflow
winds 7 miles west of Aberdeen, or 11 miles northwest of American
Falls, moving southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, and Sterling.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and
move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough
chop.
Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent
thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be
struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on
the water in a thunderstorm.