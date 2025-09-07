Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 5:59PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 557 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm just

west of Neeley, moving northeast at 30 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 35 to 45 MPH and possibly pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Pocatello

Airport, Sterling, and Massacre Rocks.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough

chop. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.