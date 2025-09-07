Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 6:12PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 611 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms over Driggs, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Alta around 615 PM MDT.
Other locations in the path of this storm include Phelps Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.