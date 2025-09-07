Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 6:12PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 611 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms over Driggs, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Alta around 615 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Phelps Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.