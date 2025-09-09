Flash Flood Warning issued September 9 at 3:59PM MDT until September 9 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

FFWPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Custer County in central Idaho…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 359 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain. Mudslides were reported near Bayhorse south of Challis.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Challis, Sunbeam, Clayton, Bayhorse Lake, Livingston Mill,

Bonanza, Loon Creek Airport and Ellis.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.