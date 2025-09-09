Flash Flood Warning issued September 9 at 4:47PM MDT until September 9 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain in Mudslides reported near Bayhorse south of Challis. Multiple
weather stations have reported around 1 inch of rain has fallen
around Challis. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Challis, Sunbeam, Clayton, Bayhorse Lake, Livingston Mill,
Bonanza, Loon Creek Airport and Ellis.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.