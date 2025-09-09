Flash Flood Warning issued September 9 at 5:53PM MDT until September 9 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

FFWPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Wapati burn scar in…

West Central Custer County in central Idaho…

* Until 745 PM MDT.

* At 553 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Wapiti Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Wapiti burn scar. The debris flow can consist of

rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around

the Wapati Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Wapati Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Cape Horn Area and Banner Summit.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Wapiti Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.