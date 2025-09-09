Flash Flood Warning issued September 9 at 5:53PM MDT until September 9 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
FFWPIH
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Wapati burn scar in…
West Central Custer County in central Idaho…
* Until 745 PM MDT.
* At 553 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Wapiti Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Wapiti burn scar. The debris flow can consist of
rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around
the Wapati Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Wapati Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Cape Horn Area and Banner Summit.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Wapiti Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.