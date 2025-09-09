Flash Flood Warning issued September 9 at 6:36PM MDT until September 9 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 636 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain over the Wapiti Burn Scar. Rain gauges indicate that between
0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Wapiti burn scar. The debris flow can consist of
rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the
Wapati Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Wapati Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Cape Horn Area and Banner Summit.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Wapiti Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.