Special Weather Statement issued September 9 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 159 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12
miles northeast of Sunbeam, or 17 miles southwest of Challis, moving
northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Bayhorse Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.