Special Weather Statement issued September 9 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 159 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles northeast of Sunbeam, or 17 miles southwest of Challis, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Bayhorse Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.