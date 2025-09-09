Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued September 9 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Published 7:45 PM

At 744 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Darlington, or 9 miles north of Arco, moving northeast at 15 MPH.

HAZARD…Nickel size hail. At 739 PM, emergency management reported
pea size hail falling in Moore, with the strong
strengthening further.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…
Darlington and Moore.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If you observe hail, wind damage, or flooding, please report your
observations to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello via
phone, email, or social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.

National Weather Service

