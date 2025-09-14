Special Weather Statement issued September 14 at 4:38PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
At 436 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of North
Fork to 13 miles west of Gilmore. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph, frequent lightning, and pea size
hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Gibbonsville, Sula, and Lost Trail Pass.
This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 0 and 12.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.