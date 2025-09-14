Special Weather Statement issued September 14 at 4:38PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

At 436 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of North

Fork to 13 miles west of Gilmore. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph, frequent lightning, and pea size

hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Gibbonsville, Sula, and Lost Trail Pass.

This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 0 and 12.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.