Special Weather Statement issued September 14 at 4:40PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
At 440 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from near North Fork to 11 miles
northwest of Gilmore. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph, frequent lightning, and pea size
hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Salmon, Lemhi, Leadore, North Fork, Carmen, Leesburg, Baker, and
Tendoy.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.