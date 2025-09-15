Freeze Warning issued September 15 at 10:45AM MDT until September 16 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected across the

northern half of the basin, including Big Piney. Isolated colder

temperatures possible along the Green River. Warmer lows 38 to 40

degrees expected for the far southern basin, including Farson.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 7 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is an 85 percent chance of widespread

temperatures of 32 or less occurring across the northern basin.

Cloud cover could keep low temperatures warmer than is currently

expected.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.