Skip to Content
Alerts

Freeze Warning issued September 15 at 10:45AM MDT until September 16 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Published 10:45 AM

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected across the
northern half of the basin, including Big Piney. Isolated colder
temperatures possible along the Green River. Warmer lows 38 to 40
degrees expected for the far southern basin, including Farson.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 7 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is an 85 percent chance of widespread
temperatures of 32 or less occurring across the northern basin.
Cloud cover could keep low temperatures warmer than is currently
expected.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content