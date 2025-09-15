Freeze Warning issued September 15 at 10:45AM MDT until September 16 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures of 30 to 33 expected, with
isolated areas as low as 28.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 7 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is an 80 percent chance of widespread
temperatures of 32 or less occurring. Cloud cover could keep low
temperatures warmer than is currently expected.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.