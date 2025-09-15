Freeze Warning issued September 15 at 10:45AM MDT until September 16 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is an 80 percent chance of widespread temperatures of 32 or less occurring. Cloud cover could keep low temperatures warmer than is currently expected. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 7 AM MDT Tuesday.

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures of 30 to 33 expected, with isolated areas as low as 28.

