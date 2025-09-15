Lake Wind Advisory issued September 15 at 4:35PM MDT until September 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph expected for American Falls
Reservoir.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.
* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Northeast winds will create rough waves on American
Falls Reservoir, especially near the dam. Hazardous conditions for
small craft is likely.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.