Skip to Content
Alerts

Lake Wind Advisory issued September 15 at 4:35PM MDT until September 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 4:35 PM

* WHAT…Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph expected for American Falls
Reservoir.

* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.

* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Northeast winds will create rough waves on American
Falls Reservoir, especially near the dam. Hazardous conditions for
small craft is likely.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content