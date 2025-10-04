Freeze Warning issued October 4 at 12:38PM MDT until October 5 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. Isolated
areas as low as 25 degrees possible for cold prone locations, such
as along rivers and low-lying areas.
* WHERE…Upper Wind River Basin, Jackson Hole, South Lincoln
County, and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.