Winter Weather Advisory issued October 4 at 12:43PM MDT until October 5 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches

above 9000 feet. Elevations between 7000 and 9000 feet can see

total snow accumulations of a trace to 5 inches. Snow totals 5 to

8 inches along Togwotee Pass.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times over mountain passes,

namely along Togwotee Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.