Winter Weather Advisory issued October 4 at 2:35AM MDT until October 5 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches
above 9000 feet. Elevations between 7000 and 9000 feet can see
total snow accumulations of a trace to 5 inches. Snow totals 5 to
8 inches along Togwotee Pass.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon today to 6 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times over mountain passes,
namely along Togwotee Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.