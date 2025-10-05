Freeze Warning issued October 5 at 1:11AM MDT until October 6 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Freezing or near freezing temperatures likely.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake
Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.