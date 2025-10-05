Freeze Warning issued October 5 at 2:14AM MDT until October 5 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. Isolated

areas as low as 25 degrees possible for cold prone locations, such

as along rivers and low-lying areas.

* WHERE…Upper Wind River Basin, Jackson Hole, South Lincoln

County, and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.