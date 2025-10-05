Skip to Content
Alerts

Freeze Warning issued October 5 at 2:14AM MDT until October 5 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Updated
today at 9:44 AM
Published 2:14 AM

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. Isolated
areas as low as 25 degrees possible for cold prone locations, such
as along rivers and low-lying areas.

* WHERE…Upper Wind River Basin, Jackson Hole, South Lincoln
County, and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content