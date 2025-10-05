Winter Weather Advisory issued October 5 at 12:36PM MDT until October 5 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches above

9000 feet. An additional 3 to 5 inches on Togwotee Pass.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times over mountain passes,

like Teton and Togwotee Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.