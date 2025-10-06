Skip to Content
Alerts

Freeze Warning issued October 6 at 9:59AM MDT until October 7 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 9:59 AM

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake
Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content