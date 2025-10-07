Freeze Warning issued October 7 at 11:33AM MDT until October 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected, mainly
across rural parts of these zones. Urban areas around Idaho Falls
and Pocatello will likely remain at or above the freezing mark.
* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper
Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.