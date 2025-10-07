Freeze Warning issued October 7 at 11:33AM MDT until October 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected, mainly

across rural parts of these zones. Urban areas around Idaho Falls

and Pocatello will likely remain at or above the freezing mark.

* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper

Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.