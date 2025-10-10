Special Weather Statement issued October 10 at 9:52PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 950 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles southeast of Trail Creek Pass, or 18 miles west of Grouse,

moving northeast at 35 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 40 to 45 MPH, pea size hail, and lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Copper Basin Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If you observe hail, wind damage, or flooding, please report your

observations to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello via

phone, email, or social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.