Special Weather Statement issued October 10 at 9:55PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 954 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles north of Hazelton, or 18 miles southeast of Shoshone, moving
northeast at 35 MPH.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 35 to 45 MPH and lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Kimama.
This includes portions of Highway 24 between Dietrich and Minidoka.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If you observe hail, wind damage, or flooding, please report your
observations to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello via
phone, email, or social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.