Winter Weather Advisory issued October 10 at 12:47PM MDT until October 13 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected above 5500 feet. There is a likelihood of

minor to moderate winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations

1 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass

to Gibbonsville, Bannock Pass, Williams Creek Summit, and Lemhi

Pass.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Saturday to 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…For MODERATE winter weather impacts, expect disruptions

to normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra

caution while driving. Closures and disruptions to infrastructure

may occur.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.