Winter Weather Advisory issued October 10 at 12:47PM MDT until October 13 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected above 5500 feet. There is a likelihood of
minor to moderate winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations
1 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass
to Gibbonsville, Bannock Pass, Williams Creek Summit, and Lemhi
Pass.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Saturday to 6 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…For MODERATE winter weather impacts, expect disruptions
to normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra
caution while driving. Closures and disruptions to infrastructure
may occur.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.