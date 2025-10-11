Winter Weather Advisory issued October 11 at 12:50PM MDT until October 13 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected above 5500 feet. There is a likelihood of
minor to moderate winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations
1 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Lemhi Pass,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Williams Creek
Summit.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…For MODERATE winter weather impacts, expect disruptions
to normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra
caution while driving.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.