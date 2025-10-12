Winter Weather Advisory issued October 12 at 10:02AM MDT until October 13 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected above 5500 feet. There is a likelihood of

minor to moderate winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations

1 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Williams Creek Summit, Lemhi Pass, Bannock Pass, Highway

28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, and Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to

Gibbonsville.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…For MODERATE winter weather impacts, expect disruptions

to normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra

caution while driving.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.