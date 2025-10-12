Winter Weather Advisory issued October 12 at 10:02AM MDT until October 13 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected above 5500 feet. There is a likelihood of
minor to moderate winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations
1 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Williams Creek Summit, Lemhi Pass, Bannock Pass, Highway
28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, and Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to
Gibbonsville.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…For MODERATE winter weather impacts, expect disruptions
to normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra
caution while driving.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.