Winter Weather Advisory issued October 15 at 12:28PM MDT until October 16 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
between 7500 and 9000 ft, and 5 to 10 inches in the higher
terrain, including Togwotee and Teton Passes.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 11 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Slick travel over mountain passes. The wintry conditions
will impact hunters and those in the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.