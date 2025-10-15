Winter Weather Advisory issued October 15 at 2:53AM MDT until October 16 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches

between 7500 and 9000 ft, and 5 to 10 inches in the higher

terrain, including Togwotee and Teton Passes.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 11 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Slick travel over mountain passes. The wintry conditions

will impact hunters and those in the backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .