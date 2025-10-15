Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued October 15 at 2:53AM MDT until October 16 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Updated
today at 10:08 AM
Published 2:53 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
between 7500 and 9000 ft, and 5 to 10 inches in the higher
terrain, including Togwotee and Teton Passes.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 11 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Slick travel over mountain passes. The wintry conditions
will impact hunters and those in the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content