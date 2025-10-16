Winter Weather Advisory issued October 16 at 12:40PM MDT until October 16 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches between
7500 and 9000 ft and 4 to 6 inches across higher terrain.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected over mountain
passes, including Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass.
Outdoor recreationists should be prepared for cold and wet
conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .