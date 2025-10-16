Winter Weather Advisory issued October 16 at 2:33AM MDT until October 16 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations of 2 to 4 inches between

7500 and 9000 ft and 4 to 8 inches across higher terrain.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected over mountain

passes, including Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass.

Outdoor recreationists should be prepared for cold and wet

conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .