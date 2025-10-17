Special Weather Statement issued October 17 at 4:48AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 448 AM, satellite, webcams, and weather stations were

monitoring several localized patches of dense fog from the Snake

Plain up toward the Montana border. Particular trouble spots have

included Interstate 15 just south of Monida Pass, Interstate 15

just north of Idaho Falls, Highway 20 between Idaho Falls and

Idaho National Laboratory, and Highway 26 between Blackfoot and

Idaho National Laboratory, where visibilities have ranged from 1

mile to as low as one-tenth of a mile at times. Model guidance

suggests these localized pockets of dense fog will continue

through 10 AM.

If traveling or commuting in these areas, be prepared to

encounter sudden drops in visibility. When driving into fog, slow

down and use low beam headlights. As we are just moving into our

cold season where fog starts to occur more frequently, keep in

mind that some drivers may not be used to dealing with fog. Use

extra caution to watch for other vehicles and hazards.