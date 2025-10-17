Special Weather Statement issued October 17 at 4:48AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 448 AM, satellite, webcams, and weather stations were
monitoring several localized patches of dense fog from the Snake
Plain up toward the Montana border. Particular trouble spots have
included Interstate 15 just south of Monida Pass, Interstate 15
just north of Idaho Falls, Highway 20 between Idaho Falls and
Idaho National Laboratory, and Highway 26 between Blackfoot and
Idaho National Laboratory, where visibilities have ranged from 1
mile to as low as one-tenth of a mile at times. Model guidance
suggests these localized pockets of dense fog will continue
through 10 AM.
If traveling or commuting in these areas, be prepared to
encounter sudden drops in visibility. When driving into fog, slow
down and use low beam headlights. As we are just moving into our
cold season where fog starts to occur more frequently, keep in
mind that some drivers may not be used to dealing with fog. Use
extra caution to watch for other vehicles and hazards.