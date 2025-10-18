Winter Weather Advisory issued October 18 at 1:03PM MDT until October 20 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches,

mainly above 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon Sunday to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially over

mountain passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .