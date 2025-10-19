Winter Weather Advisory issued October 19 at 1:03AM MDT until October 20 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches,
mainly above 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon today to noon MDT Monday. The most impactful
conditions are expected tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially over
mountain passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .