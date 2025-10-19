Winter Weather Advisory issued October 19 at 1:20PM MDT until October 20 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow as a result of strong winds are

expected. Total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches, mainly above

8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Locally stronger winds

around Chief Joseph Hwy 60 to 70 mph are expected through Sunday

evening.

* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until Noon MDT Monday. Greatest impacts will occur

overnight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially over

mountain passes. Travel across Togwotee Pass could be particularly

difficult due to strong winds and falling snow. Occasional near

white-out conditions are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will occur during the day

Sunday through Sunday evening. Snow will begin later Sunday

afternoon, generally after 6 PM. The combination of wind and snow

will be the primary threat with this event.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .