Winter Weather Advisory issued October 19 at 8:34PM MDT until October 20 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Light snow. Occasional blowing snow due to west to
northwest wind gusting 20 to 30 mph. Localized gusts to 40 mph
through Sunday evening. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
leading to total snowfall of 5 to 10 inches, mainly above 8000
feet.
* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until Noon MDT Monday. The heaviest snow will end by 11 PM
Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous road conditions over mountain passes,
especially Togwotee Pass where heavier snowfall and blowing snow
occur.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.