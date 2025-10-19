Winter Weather Advisory issued October 19 at 8:34PM MDT until October 20 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Light snow. Occasional blowing snow due to west to

northwest wind gusting 20 to 30 mph. Localized gusts to 40 mph

through Sunday evening. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches

leading to total snowfall of 5 to 10 inches, mainly above 8000

feet.

* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until Noon MDT Monday. The heaviest snow will end by 11 PM

Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous road conditions over mountain passes,

especially Togwotee Pass where heavier snowfall and blowing snow

occur.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.