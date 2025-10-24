Winter Weather Advisory issued October 24 at 2:38PM MDT until October 27 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Highest accumulations will be above 7000 ft

where totals of 6-12 inches will be possible. Locations around

6000 ft, like Stanley and Ketchum, will likely see total

accumulation of 1-4 inches. Winds will gust 20-30 mph across the

higher terrain.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…From noon Saturday to midnight MDT Sunday Night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.