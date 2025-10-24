Winter Weather Advisory issued October 24 at 3:21PM MDT until October 27 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected above 3500 feet. There is a likelihood of

minor to moderate winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations

up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…White Bird Grade and Williams Creek Summit.

* WHEN…From 6 PM MDT /5 PM PDT/ Sunday to noon MDT /11 AM PDT/

Monday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Strong winds could cause

reduced visibility with blowing snow and knock down trees and

branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Falling temperatures will lead to rapidly

freezing wet roadways at the higher elevations.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

Outdoor recreationalists should be prepared for winter conditions.

Snowfall could impact roads and cold temperatures may result in

hypothermia.