Winter Weather Advisory issued October 24 at 3:21PM MDT until October 27 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected above 3500 feet. There is a likelihood of
minor to moderate winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations
up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…White Bird Grade and Williams Creek Summit.
* WHEN…From 6 PM MDT /5 PM PDT/ Sunday to noon MDT /11 AM PDT/
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Strong winds could cause
reduced visibility with blowing snow and knock down trees and
branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Falling temperatures will lead to rapidly
freezing wet roadways at the higher elevations.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
Outdoor recreationalists should be prepared for winter conditions.
Snowfall could impact roads and cold temperatures may result in
hypothermia.