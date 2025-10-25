Winter Storm Warning issued October 25 at 1:19PM MDT until October 27 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10

and 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous, especially across Teton and

Togwotee Passes. Travel could be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .