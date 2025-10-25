Winter Weather Advisory issued October 25 at 1:03PM MDT until October 27 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Highest accumulations will be above 7000 ft
where totals of 6-12 inches will be possible. Locations around
6000 ft, like Stanley and Ketchum, will likely see total
accumulation of 1-4 inches. Winds will gust to 35 mph across the
higher terrain.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Sunday Night.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.