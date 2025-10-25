Winter Weather Advisory issued October 25 at 1:19PM MDT until October 27 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14

inches above 8,000 ft with lesser amounts across lower terrain.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult along mountain roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…2 to 5 inches of snow is expected across Salt

River Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .