Winter Storm Warning issued October 26 at 1:15PM MDT until October 27 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between

6 and 12 inches across the southern half of the Park with less

farther north. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Only 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected at

Mammoth.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .