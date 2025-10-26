Winter Storm Warning issued October 26 at 1:28AM MDT until October 27 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10
and 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous, especially across Teton and
Togwotee Passes. Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .