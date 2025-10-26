Winter Storm Warning issued October 26 at 1:28AM MDT until October 27 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and
12 inches, with higher amounts up to 15 inches for the Southern
Entrance. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Only 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected at
Mammoth.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .