Winter Weather Advisory issued October 26 at 10:06PM MDT until October 27 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of around 2 to 4 inches

with up to 6 inches possible for extreme eastern mountain areas.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds

could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.